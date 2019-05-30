Kavit Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 58.16 crore, up 462.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.16 crore in March 2019 up 462.11% from Rs. 10.35 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2019 up 581.28% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2019 up 10.67% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2018.

Kavit Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2018.

Kavit Ind shares closed at 48.45 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given 79.44% returns over the last 6 months and 74.28% over the last 12 months.