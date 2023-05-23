Kaveri Seed Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 60.64 crore, up 11.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kaveri Seed Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 60.64 crore in March 2023 up 11.15% from Rs. 54.56 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.89 crore in March 2023 down 6.1% from Rs. 13.09 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.73 crore in March 2023 up 5.21% from Rs. 7.10 crore in March 2022.
Kaveri Seed shares closed at 513.70 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.53% returns over the last 6 months and -10.33% over the last 12 months.
|Kaveri Seed Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|60.64
|123.49
|54.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|60.64
|123.49
|54.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|118.23
|115.51
|61.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-85.09
|-55.28
|-33.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.77
|22.32
|17.13
|Depreciation
|5.25
|5.01
|5.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.10
|29.52
|21.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.62
|6.40
|-17.41
|Other Income
|8.64
|32.54
|4.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.98
|38.94
|-12.52
|Interest
|0.04
|0.06
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.02
|38.88
|-12.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.02
|38.88
|-12.54
|Tax
|1.87
|1.34
|0.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.89
|37.54
|-13.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.89
|37.54
|-13.09
|Equity Share Capital
|11.18
|11.18
|11.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.95
|6.57
|-2.21
|Diluted EPS
|-1.95
|6.57
|-2.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.95
|6.57
|-2.21
|Diluted EPS
|-1.95
|6.57
|-2.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited