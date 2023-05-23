English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kaveri Seed Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 60.64 crore, up 11.15% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 04:07 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kaveri Seed Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 60.64 crore in March 2023 up 11.15% from Rs. 54.56 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.89 crore in March 2023 down 6.1% from Rs. 13.09 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.73 crore in March 2023 up 5.21% from Rs. 7.10 crore in March 2022.

    Kaveri Seed shares closed at 513.70 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.53% returns over the last 6 months and -10.33% over the last 12 months.

    Kaveri Seed Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations60.64123.4954.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations60.64123.4954.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials118.23115.5161.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-85.09-55.28-33.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.7722.3217.13
    Depreciation5.255.015.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.1029.5221.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-20.626.40-17.41
    Other Income8.6432.544.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.9838.94-12.52
    Interest0.040.060.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.0238.88-12.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-12.0238.88-12.54
    Tax1.871.340.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-13.8937.54-13.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-13.8937.54-13.09
    Equity Share Capital11.1811.1811.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.956.57-2.21
    Diluted EPS-1.956.57-2.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.956.57-2.21
    Diluted EPS-1.956.57-2.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kaveri Seed #Kaveri Seed Company #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: May 23, 2023 04:00 pm