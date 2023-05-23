Kaveri Seed Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 60.64 crore, up 11.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.64 crore in March 2023 up 11.15% from Rs. 54.56 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.89 crore in March 2023 down 6.1% from Rs. 13.09 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.73 crore in March 2023 up 5.21% from Rs. 7.10 crore in March 2022.

Kaveri Seed shares closed at 513.70 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.53% returns over the last 6 months and -10.33% over the last 12 months.