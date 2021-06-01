Kaveri Seed Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 55.08 crore, up 6.09% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2021 / 12:28 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kaveri Seed Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 55.08 crore in March 2021 up 6.09% from Rs. 51.92 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.33 crore in March 2021 down 253.18% from Rs. 9.35 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.78 crore in March 2021 down 139.37% from Rs. 19.76 crore in March 2020.
Kaveri Seed shares closed at 719.15 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.08% returns over the last 6 months and 51.54% over the last 12 months.
|Kaveri Seed Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|55.08
|100.07
|51.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|55.08
|100.07
|51.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|176.16
|87.23
|82.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-152.34
|-37.51
|-52.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.74
|20.65
|13.89
|Depreciation
|5.41
|5.39
|6.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.91
|22.78
|20.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.81
|1.54
|-18.16
|Other Income
|4.63
|8.16
|31.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.19
|9.69
|13.35
|Interest
|0.14
|0.05
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.33
|9.65
|13.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.33
|9.65
|13.23
|Tax
|1.00
|2.20
|3.88
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.33
|7.45
|9.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.33
|7.45
|9.35
|Equity Share Capital
|12.07
|12.07
|12.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.37
|1.23
|1.82
|Diluted EPS
|-2.37
|1.23
|1.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.37
|1.23
|1.82
|Diluted EPS
|-2.37
|1.23
|1.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited