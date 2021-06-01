Kaveri Seed Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 55.08 crore, up 6.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.08 crore in March 2021 up 6.09% from Rs. 51.92 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.33 crore in March 2021 down 253.18% from Rs. 9.35 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.78 crore in March 2021 down 139.37% from Rs. 19.76 crore in March 2020.

Kaveri Seed shares closed at 719.15 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.08% returns over the last 6 months and 51.54% over the last 12 months.