Kaveri Seed Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 51.92 crore, up 16.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.92 crore in March 2020 up 16.09% from Rs. 44.72 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.35 crore in March 2020 up 181.76% from Rs. 11.44 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.76 crore in March 2020 up 655.06% from Rs. 3.56 crore in March 2019.

Kaveri Seed EPS has increased to Rs. 1.82 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.77 in March 2019.

Kaveri Seed shares closed at 474.55 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.46% returns over the last 6 months and -11.84% over the last 12 months.