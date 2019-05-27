Kaveri Seed Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 44.72 crore, up 7.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.72 crore in March 2019 up 7.49% from Rs. 41.60 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.44 crore in March 2019 up 37.74% from Rs. 18.38 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.56 crore in March 2019 up 70.23% from Rs. 11.96 crore in March 2018.

Kaveri Seed shares closed at 487.35 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.19% returns over the last 6 months and -3.87% over the last 12 months.