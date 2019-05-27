Kaveri Seed Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 44.72 crore, up 7.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kaveri Seed Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 44.72 crore in March 2019 up 7.49% from Rs. 41.60 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.44 crore in March 2019 up 37.74% from Rs. 18.38 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.56 crore in March 2019 up 70.23% from Rs. 11.96 crore in March 2018.
Kaveri Seed shares closed at 487.35 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.19% returns over the last 6 months and -3.87% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kaveri Seed Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|44.72
|67.18
|41.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|44.72
|67.18
|41.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|135.72
|64.90
|67.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-111.59
|-25.76
|-41.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.13
|11.61
|11.69
|Depreciation
|5.87
|5.26
|5.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.40
|16.31
|17.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.80
|-5.14
|-18.58
|Other Income
|2.37
|10.60
|1.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.43
|5.46
|-17.20
|Interest
|0.03
|0.05
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.46
|5.40
|-17.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.46
|5.40
|-17.25
|Tax
|1.98
|1.76
|1.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.44
|3.65
|-18.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.44
|3.65
|-18.38
|Equity Share Capital
|12.63
|12.63
|13.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.77
|0.56
|-2.74
|Diluted EPS
|-1.77
|0.56
|-2.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.77
|0.56
|-2.74
|Diluted EPS
|-1.77
|0.56
|-2.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited