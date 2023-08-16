English
    Kaveri Seed Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 767.30 crore, up 4.83% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 12:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kaveri Seed Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 767.30 crore in June 2023 up 4.83% from Rs. 731.95 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 267.84 crore in June 2023 up 11.29% from Rs. 240.67 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 279.09 crore in June 2023 up 12.51% from Rs. 248.05 crore in June 2022.

    Kaveri Seed EPS has increased to Rs. 47.90 in June 2023 from Rs. 41.27 in June 2022.

    Kaveri Seed shares closed at 555.25 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.54% returns over the last 6 months and 15.48% over the last 12 months.

    Kaveri Seed Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations767.3060.64731.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations767.3060.64731.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials147.06118.23188.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks283.48-85.09230.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.3021.7719.13
    Depreciation5.435.254.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses47.7521.1053.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax261.27-20.62235.43
    Other Income12.388.648.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax273.66-11.98243.55
    Interest0.020.040.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax273.64-12.02243.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax273.64-12.02243.54
    Tax5.801.872.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities267.84-13.89240.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period267.84-13.89240.67
    Equity Share Capital11.1811.1811.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS47.90-1.9541.27
    Diluted EPS47.90-1.9541.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS47.90-1.9541.27
    Diluted EPS47.90-1.9541.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 12:22 pm

