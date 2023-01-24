 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kaveri Seed Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.49 crore, up 20.97% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 11:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kaveri Seed Company are:Net Sales at Rs 123.49 crore in December 2022 up 20.97% from Rs. 102.08 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.54 crore in December 2022 up 313.24% from Rs. 9.08 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.95 crore in December 2022 up 169.47% from Rs. 16.31 crore in December 2021.
Kaveri Seed EPS has increased to Rs. 6.57 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.11 in December 2021. Kaveri Seed shares closed at 512.35 on January 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.99% returns over the last 6 months and -6.80% over the last 12 months.
Kaveri Seed Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations123.4984.49102.08
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations123.4984.49102.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials115.51108.93102.03
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-55.28-72.04-58.72
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost22.3216.7722.64
Depreciation5.014.755.29
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses29.5227.1827.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.40-1.103.63
Other Income32.548.027.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.946.9211.02
Interest0.060.060.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.886.8611.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax38.886.8611.00
Tax1.344.131.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.542.729.08
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.542.729.08
Equity Share Capital11.1811.6611.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.570.462.11
Diluted EPS6.570.462.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.570.462.11
Diluted EPS6.570.462.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

