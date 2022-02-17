Kaveri Seed Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 102.08 crore, up 2.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102.08 crore in December 2021 up 2.01% from Rs. 100.07 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.08 crore in December 2021 up 21.93% from Rs. 7.45 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.31 crore in December 2021 up 8.16% from Rs. 15.08 crore in December 2020.

Kaveri Seed EPS has increased to Rs. 2.11 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.23 in December 2020.

Kaveri Seed shares closed at 517.95 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.66% returns over the last 6 months and 0.16% over the last 12 months.