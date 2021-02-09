Kaveri Seed Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 100.07 crore, up 1.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.07 crore in December 2020 up 1.66% from Rs. 98.44 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.45 crore in December 2020 up 23.18% from Rs. 6.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.08 crore in December 2020 up 4.5% from Rs. 14.43 crore in December 2019.

Kaveri Seed EPS has increased to Rs. 1.23 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.96 in December 2019.

Kaveri Seed shares closed at 561.45 on February 08, 2021 (NSE)