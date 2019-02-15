Kaveri Seed Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 67.18 crore, down 4.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.18 crore in December 2018 down 4.89% from Rs. 70.64 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.65 crore in December 2018 down 32.86% from Rs. 5.43 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.72 crore in December 2018 down 5.63% from Rs. 11.36 crore in December 2017.

Kaveri Seed EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.81 in December 2017.

Kaveri Seed shares closed at 482.20 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.47% returns over the last 6 months and 1.96% over the last 12 months.