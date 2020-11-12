PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 10:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kaveri Seed Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 134.02 crore, up 13.91% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kaveri Seed Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 134.02 crore in September 2020 up 13.91% from Rs. 117.66 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.46 crore in September 2020 up 72.13% from Rs. 13.63 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.13 crore in September 2020 up 22.43% from Rs. 22.16 crore in September 2019.

Kaveri Seed EPS has increased to Rs. 3.95 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.16 in September 2019.

Kaveri Seed shares closed at 511.55 on November 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 40.48% returns over the last 6 months and -4.21% over the last 12 months.

Kaveri Seed Company
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations134.02719.48117.66
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations134.02719.48117.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials240.09181.35215.83
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-163.03195.74-151.21
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost20.9816.2714.81
Depreciation5.575.456.20
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses19.3139.1818.89
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.11281.4913.15
Other Income10.4623.512.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.56305.0015.96
Interest0.160.150.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.40304.8615.87
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax21.40304.8615.87
Tax-2.008.442.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.41296.4213.52
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.41296.4213.52
Minority Interest0.06-1.130.11
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates23.46295.2913.63
Equity Share Capital12.0712.0712.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.9549.672.16
Diluted EPS3.9549.672.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.9549.672.16
Diluted EPS3.9549.672.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 12, 2020 09:55 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Kaveri Seed #Kaveri Seed Company #Miscellaneous #Results

