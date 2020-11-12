Kaveri Seed Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 134.02 crore, up 13.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 134.02 crore in September 2020 up 13.91% from Rs. 117.66 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.46 crore in September 2020 up 72.13% from Rs. 13.63 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.13 crore in September 2020 up 22.43% from Rs. 22.16 crore in September 2019.

Kaveri Seed EPS has increased to Rs. 3.95 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.16 in September 2019.

Kaveri Seed shares closed at 511.55 on November 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 40.48% returns over the last 6 months and -4.21% over the last 12 months.