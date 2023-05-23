English
    Kaveri Seed Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 73.68 crore, up 10.66% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kaveri Seed Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 73.68 crore in March 2023 up 10.66% from Rs. 66.58 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.49 crore in March 2023 down 31.61% from Rs. 11.77 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.70 crore in March 2023 down 31.62% from Rs. 6.61 crore in March 2022.

    Kaveri Seed shares closed at 513.70 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.53% returns over the last 6 months and -10.33% over the last 12 months.

    Kaveri Seed Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations73.68144.0066.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations73.68144.0066.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials120.47119.3662.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-82.34-52.58-32.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.2727.3721.84
    Depreciation5.505.285.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.9736.6025.88
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-22.187.97-16.60
    Other Income7.9831.984.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.2039.95-12.31
    Interest0.050.060.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-14.2539.88-12.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-14.2539.88-12.34
    Tax1.641.73-0.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-15.8938.15-11.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-15.8938.15-11.82
    Minority Interest0.40-0.060.05
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-15.4938.09-11.77
    Equity Share Capital11.1811.1811.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.257.42-2.01
    Diluted EPS-2.257.42-2.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.257.42-2.01
    Diluted EPS-2.257.42-2.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 23, 2023 04:00 pm