Kaveri Seed Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 73.68 crore, up 10.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.68 crore in March 2023 up 10.66% from Rs. 66.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.49 crore in March 2023 down 31.61% from Rs. 11.77 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.70 crore in March 2023 down 31.62% from Rs. 6.61 crore in March 2022.

Kaveri Seed shares closed at 513.70 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.53% returns over the last 6 months and -10.33% over the last 12 months.