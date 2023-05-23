Kaveri Seed Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 73.68 crore, up 10.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kaveri Seed Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 73.68 crore in March 2023 up 10.66% from Rs. 66.58 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.49 crore in March 2023 down 31.61% from Rs. 11.77 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.70 crore in March 2023 down 31.62% from Rs. 6.61 crore in March 2022.
Kaveri Seed shares closed at 513.70 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.53% returns over the last 6 months and -10.33% over the last 12 months.
|Kaveri Seed Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|73.68
|144.00
|66.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|73.68
|144.00
|66.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|120.47
|119.36
|62.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-82.34
|-52.58
|-32.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|27.27
|27.37
|21.84
|Depreciation
|5.50
|5.28
|5.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.97
|36.60
|25.88
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.18
|7.97
|-16.60
|Other Income
|7.98
|31.98
|4.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.20
|39.95
|-12.31
|Interest
|0.05
|0.06
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.25
|39.88
|-12.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.25
|39.88
|-12.34
|Tax
|1.64
|1.73
|-0.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.89
|38.15
|-11.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.89
|38.15
|-11.82
|Minority Interest
|0.40
|-0.06
|0.05
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-15.49
|38.09
|-11.77
|Equity Share Capital
|11.18
|11.18
|11.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.25
|7.42
|-2.01
|Diluted EPS
|-2.25
|7.42
|-2.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.25
|7.42
|-2.01
|Diluted EPS
|-2.25
|7.42
|-2.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited