Kaveri Seed Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.58 crore, up 3.63% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kaveri Seed Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 66.58 crore in March 2022 up 3.63% from Rs. 64.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.77 crore in March 2022 up 32.23% from Rs. 17.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.61 crore in March 2022 up 42.97% from Rs. 11.59 crore in March 2021.

Kaveri Seed shares closed at 572.85 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.41% returns over the last 6 months and -25.12% over the last 12 months.

Kaveri Seed Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 66.58 126.05 64.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 66.58 126.05 64.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 62.76 108.47 178.09
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -32.99 -47.74 -148.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.84 26.34 22.75
Depreciation 5.70 5.46 5.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.88 31.58 27.91
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -16.60 1.94 -21.45
Other Income 4.29 6.75 4.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.31 8.69 -17.21
Interest 0.03 0.03 0.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -12.34 8.66 -17.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -12.34 8.66 -17.36
Tax -0.51 1.62 0.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -11.82 7.05 -17.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -11.82 7.05 -17.77
Minority Interest 0.05 0.60 0.41
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -11.77 7.64 -17.37
Equity Share Capital 11.66 11.66 12.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.01 1.91 -2.92
Diluted EPS -2.01 1.91 -2.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.01 1.91 -2.92
Diluted EPS -2.01 1.91 -2.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Kaveri Seed #Kaveri Seed Company #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: May 24, 2022 10:58 am
