Kaveri Seed Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.58 crore, up 3.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.58 crore in March 2022 up 3.63% from Rs. 64.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.77 crore in March 2022 up 32.23% from Rs. 17.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.61 crore in March 2022 up 42.97% from Rs. 11.59 crore in March 2021.

Kaveri Seed shares closed at 572.85 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.41% returns over the last 6 months and -25.12% over the last 12 months.