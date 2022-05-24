Kaveri Seed Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.58 crore, up 3.63% Y-o-Y
May 24, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kaveri Seed Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 66.58 crore in March 2022 up 3.63% from Rs. 64.25 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.77 crore in March 2022 up 32.23% from Rs. 17.37 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.61 crore in March 2022 up 42.97% from Rs. 11.59 crore in March 2021.
Kaveri Seed shares closed at 572.85 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.41% returns over the last 6 months and -25.12% over the last 12 months.
|Kaveri Seed Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|66.58
|126.05
|64.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|66.58
|126.05
|64.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|62.76
|108.47
|178.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-32.99
|-47.74
|-148.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.84
|26.34
|22.75
|Depreciation
|5.70
|5.46
|5.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.88
|31.58
|27.91
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.60
|1.94
|-21.45
|Other Income
|4.29
|6.75
|4.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.31
|8.69
|-17.21
|Interest
|0.03
|0.03
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.34
|8.66
|-17.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.34
|8.66
|-17.36
|Tax
|-0.51
|1.62
|0.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.82
|7.05
|-17.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.82
|7.05
|-17.77
|Minority Interest
|0.05
|0.60
|0.41
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-11.77
|7.64
|-17.37
|Equity Share Capital
|11.66
|11.66
|12.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.01
|1.91
|-2.92
|Diluted EPS
|-2.01
|1.91
|-2.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.01
|1.91
|-2.92
|Diluted EPS
|-2.01
|1.91
|-2.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
