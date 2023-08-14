Kaveri Seed Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 736.10 crore, up 7.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 736.10 crore in June 2023 up 7.37% from Rs. 685.59 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 273.52 crore in June 2023 up 12.18% from Rs. 243.82 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 289.49 crore in June 2023 up 13.93% from Rs. 254.09 crore in June 2022.

Kaveri Seed EPS has increased to Rs. 49.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 42.44 in June 2022.

Kaveri Seed shares closed at 573.90 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.98% returns over the last 6 months and 19.36% over the last 12 months.