Kaveri Seed Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 126.05 crore, up 6.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 126.05 crore in December 2021 up 6.33% from Rs. 118.55 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.64 crore in December 2021 down 16.54% from Rs. 9.16 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.15 crore in December 2021 down 20.37% from Rs. 17.77 crore in December 2020.

Kaveri Seed EPS has increased to Rs. 1.91 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.53 in December 2020.

Kaveri Seed shares closed at 512.65 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.54% returns over the last 6 months and -2.13% over the last 12 months.