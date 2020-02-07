Kaveri Seed Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 121.99 crore, up 43.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 121.99 crore in December 2019 up 43.91% from Rs. 84.77 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.25 crore in December 2019 up 159.52% from Rs. 3.18 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.12 crore in December 2019 up 76.61% from Rs. 10.26 crore in December 2018.

Kaveri Seed EPS has increased to Rs. 1.30 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2018.

Kaveri Seed shares closed at 482.85 on February 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 13.42% returns over the last 6 months and -14.71% over the last 12 months.