    Kaushalya Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 32.78% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 32.78% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2023 down 181.67% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2023 down 167.57% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.

    Kaushalya Infra shares closed at 4.00 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.04% returns over the last 6 months and -1.23% over the last 12 months.

    Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.030.040.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.030.040.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.040.010.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.100.09
    Depreciation0.030.030.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.910.120.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.03-0.22-0.44
    Other Income0.010.680.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.020.46-0.43
    Interest0.160.150.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.170.31-0.57
    Exceptional Items----2.92
    P/L Before Tax-1.170.312.35
    Tax0.260.060.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.430.251.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.430.251.75
    Equity Share Capital34.6334.6334.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.410.070.51
    Diluted EPS-0.410.070.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.410.070.51
    Diluted EPS-0.410.070.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 10:00 am