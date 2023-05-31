Kaushalya Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 32.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 32.78% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2023 down 181.67% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2023 down 167.57% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.

Kaushalya Infra shares closed at 4.00 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.04% returns over the last 6 months and -1.23% over the last 12 months.