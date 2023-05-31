Kaushalya Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 32.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 32.78% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2023 down 181.67% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2023 down 167.57% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.
Kaushalya Infra shares closed at 4.00 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.04% returns over the last 6 months and -1.23% over the last 12 months.
|Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.03
|0.04
|0.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.03
|0.04
|0.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.04
|0.01
|0.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.10
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.91
|0.12
|0.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.03
|-0.22
|-0.44
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.68
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.02
|0.46
|-0.43
|Interest
|0.16
|0.15
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.17
|0.31
|-0.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|2.92
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.17
|0.31
|2.35
|Tax
|0.26
|0.06
|0.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.43
|0.25
|1.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.43
|0.25
|1.75
|Equity Share Capital
|34.63
|34.63
|34.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|0.07
|0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|0.07
|0.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|0.07
|0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|0.07
|0.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited