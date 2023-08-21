English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kaushalya Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 8.55% Y-o-Y

    August 21, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 8.55% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2023 down 197.26% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2023 down 192% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022.

    Kaushalya Infra shares closed at 4.75 on August 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.76% returns over the last 6 months and 17.28% over the last 12 months.

    Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.020.030.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.020.030.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.000.040.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.080.09
    Depreciation0.030.030.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.690.910.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.77-1.03-0.30
    Other Income0.010.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.76-1.02-0.30
    Interest0.150.160.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.92-1.17-0.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.92-1.17-0.45
    Tax0.100.26-0.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.02-1.43-0.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.02-1.43-0.34
    Equity Share Capital34.6334.6334.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.29-0.41-0.10
    Diluted EPS-0.29-0.41-0.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.29-0.41-0.10
    Diluted EPS-0.29-0.41-0.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Kaushalya Infra #Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corporation #Results
    first published: Aug 21, 2023 10:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!