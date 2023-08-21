Kaushalya Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 8.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 8.55% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2023 down 197.26% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2023 down 192% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022.

Kaushalya Infra shares closed at 4.75 on August 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.76% returns over the last 6 months and 17.28% over the last 12 months.