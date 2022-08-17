 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kaushalya Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 40.1% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 12:41 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2022 up 40.1% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022 up 37.49% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022 up 13.79% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2021.

Kaushalya Infra shares closed at 3.65 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.09% returns over the last 6 months and 25.86% over the last 12 months.

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.03 0.05 0.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.03 0.05 0.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.01 0.03 0.01
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.09 0.09 0.06
Depreciation 0.05 0.06 0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.17 0.31 0.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.30 -0.44 -0.38
Other Income 0.00 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.30 -0.43 -0.37
Interest 0.14 0.14 0.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.45 -0.57 -0.54
Exceptional Items -- 2.92 --
P/L Before Tax -0.45 2.35 -0.54
Tax -0.10 0.59 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.34 1.75 -0.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.34 1.75 -0.55
Equity Share Capital 34.63 34.63 34.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.10 0.51 -0.16
Diluted EPS -0.10 0.51 -0.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.10 0.51 -0.16
Diluted EPS -0.10 0.51 -0.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Kaushalya Infra #Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corporation #Results
first published: Aug 17, 2022 12:33 pm
