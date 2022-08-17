Kaushalya Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 40.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2022 up 40.1% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022 up 37.49% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022 up 13.79% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2021.
Kaushalya Infra shares closed at 3.65 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.09% returns over the last 6 months and 25.86% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.03
|0.05
|0.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.03
|0.05
|0.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.01
|0.03
|0.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.09
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.06
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.17
|0.31
|0.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.30
|-0.44
|-0.38
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.30
|-0.43
|-0.37
|Interest
|0.14
|0.14
|0.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.45
|-0.57
|-0.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|2.92
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.45
|2.35
|-0.54
|Tax
|-0.10
|0.59
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.34
|1.75
|-0.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.34
|1.75
|-0.55
|Equity Share Capital
|34.63
|34.63
|34.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|0.51
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|0.51
|-0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|0.51
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|0.51
|-0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited