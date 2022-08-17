Kaushalya Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 40.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2022 up 40.1% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022 up 37.49% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022 up 13.79% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2021.

Kaushalya Infra shares closed at 3.65 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.09% returns over the last 6 months and 25.86% over the last 12 months.