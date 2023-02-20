Kaushalya Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 25.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 25.93% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 up 174.73% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 up 304.17% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.