Kaushalya Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 25.93% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 25.93% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 up 174.73% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 up 304.17% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.04 0.03 0.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.04 0.03 0.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.01 0.00 0.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.10 0.09 0.10
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.12 0.36 0.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.22 -0.45 -0.32
Other Income 0.68 0.28 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.46 -0.18 -0.31
Interest 0.15 0.15 0.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.31 -0.33 -0.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.31 -0.33 -0.45
Tax 0.06 -0.07 -0.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.25 -0.25 -0.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.25 -0.25 -0.34
Equity Share Capital 34.63 34.63 34.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.07 -0.07 -0.10
Diluted EPS 0.07 -0.07 -0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.07 -0.07 -0.10
Diluted EPS 0.07 -0.07 -0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited