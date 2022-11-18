Kaushalya Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 34.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 34.4% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2022 up 151.24% from Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2022 up 154.17% from Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2021.

Kaushalya Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.10 in September 2021.

Kaushalya Infra shares closed at 4.53 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.16% returns over the last 6 months and 70.94% over the last 12 months.