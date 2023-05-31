Kaushalya Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 32.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 32.78% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.17 crore in March 2023 up 694.27% from Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2023 down 142.22% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2022.

Kaushalya Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 4.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.55 in March 2022.

Kaushalya Infra shares closed at 4.00 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.04% returns over the last 6 months and -1.23% over the last 12 months.