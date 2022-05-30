Kaushalya Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 66.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 66.62% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2022 up 164.44% from Rs. 2.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2021.

Kaushalya Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.55 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.86 in March 2021.

Kaushalya Infra shares closed at 4.25 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 88.89% returns over the last 6 months and 174.19% over the last 12 months.