Kaushalya Infra Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 8.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 8.55% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2023 up 695.82% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2023 down 163.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022.

Kaushalya Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

Kaushalya Infra shares closed at 4.85 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.79% returns over the last 6 months and 29.33% over the last 12 months.