Kaushalya Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 25.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 25.93% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 101.81% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 up 42.86% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.