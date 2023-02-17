 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kaushalya Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 25.93% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 25.93% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 101.81% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 up 42.86% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.04 0.03 0.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.04 0.03 0.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.01 0.00 0.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.15 0.14 0.14
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.14 0.37 0.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.29 -0.51 -0.38
Other Income 0.10 0.87 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.19 0.36 -0.35
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.19 0.36 -0.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.19 0.36 -0.35
Tax 0.08 -0.03 -0.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.27 0.38 -0.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.27 0.38 -0.26
Minority Interest -0.03 -0.02 -0.04
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.31 0.02 0.10
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.00 0.38 -0.20
Equity Share Capital 34.63 34.63 34.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 0.12 -0.05
Diluted EPS 0.01 0.12 -0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 0.12 -0.05
Diluted EPS 0.01 0.12 -0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited