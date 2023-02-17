Kaushalya Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 25.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 25.93% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 101.81% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 up 42.86% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

Kaushalya Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2021.

Kaushalya Infra shares closed at 4.25 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.44% returns over the last 6 months and -2.30% over the last 12 months.