Kaushalya Infra Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 14.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2021 down 14.13% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021 up 49.05% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021 down 366.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020.

Kaushalya Infra shares closed at 4.18 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 43.15% returns over the last 6 months and 77.87% over the last 12 months.