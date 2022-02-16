Kaushalya Infra Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 14.13% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 02:28 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2021 down 14.13% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021 up 49.05% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021 down 366.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020.
Kaushalya Infra shares closed at 4.18 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 43.15% returns over the last 6 months and 77.87% over the last 12 months.
|Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.05
|0.02
|0.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.05
|0.02
|0.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.02
|0.01
|0.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.14
|0.14
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.20
|0.61
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.38
|-0.82
|-0.24
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.03
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.35
|-0.79
|-0.16
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.35
|-0.79
|-0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.35
|-0.79
|-0.17
|Tax
|-0.09
|-0.06
|0.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.26
|-0.72
|-0.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.26
|-0.72
|-0.33
|Minority Interest
|-0.04
|-0.04
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.10
|-0.02
|-0.07
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.20
|-0.78
|-0.40
|Equity Share Capital
|34.63
|34.63
|34.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-2.10
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-2.10
|-0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-2.10
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-2.10
|-0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited