Kaushalya Infra Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 14.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2020 down 14.76% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2020 down 114.65% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020 down 154.55% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.

Kaushalya Infra shares closed at 2.30 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.29% returns over the last 6 months and 411.11% over the last 12 months.