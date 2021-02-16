Kaushalya Infra Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 14.76% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2021 / 11:45 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2020 down 14.76% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2020 down 114.65% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020 down 154.55% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.
Kaushalya Infra shares closed at 2.30 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.29% returns over the last 6 months and 411.11% over the last 12 months.
|Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.06
|2.06
|0.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.06
|2.06
|0.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.02
|0.00
|0.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.10
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.11
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.09
|0.88
|0.27
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|0.97
|-0.39
|Other Income
|0.08
|4.40
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|5.37
|-0.38
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.17
|5.36
|-0.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.17
|5.36
|-0.38
|Tax
|0.17
|1.41
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.33
|3.94
|-0.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.33
|3.94
|-0.41
|Minority Interest
|--
|-0.07
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.07
|--
|-0.02
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.40
|3.87
|-0.43
|Equity Share Capital
|34.63
|34.63
|34.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|1.14
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|1.14
|-0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|1.14
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|1.14
|-0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited