Katwa Udyog Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.36 crore, up 41.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.36 crore in March 2022 up 41.63% from Rs. 25.67 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2022 up 614.24% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.32 crore in March 2022 up 21.85% from Rs. 9.29 crore in March 2021.

Katwa Udyog EPS has increased to Rs. 2.14 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.62 in March 2021.

Katwa Udyog shares closed at 67.45 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)