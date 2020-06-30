Katwa Udyog Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.20 crore, down 35.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Katwa Udyog are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.20 crore in March 2020 down 35.68% from Rs. 26.75 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.64 crore in March 2020 down 252.64% from Rs. 3.04 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.67 crore in March 2020 down 29.37% from Rs. 10.86 crore in March 2019.
Katwa Udyog shares closed at 37.55 on June 26, 2020 (BSE)
|Katwa Udyog
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.21
|16.04
|26.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.21
|16.04
|26.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.20
|5.27
|5.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.80
|1.82
|4.29
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.66
|1.77
|3.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.87
|0.83
|0.92
|Depreciation
|2.87
|2.90
|2.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.68
|1.21
|2.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.46
|2.22
|8.21
|Other Income
|0.34
|0.10
|0.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.80
|2.32
|8.55
|Interest
|5.72
|3.87
|4.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.92
|-1.55
|4.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.92
|-1.55
|4.10
|Tax
|3.72
|0.60
|1.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.64
|-2.15
|3.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.64
|-2.15
|3.04
|Equity Share Capital
|12.00
|12.00
|5.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.18
|-3.43
|5.96
|Diluted EPS
|-3.18
|-3.43
|5.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.18
|-3.43
|5.96
|Diluted EPS
|-3.18
|-3.43
|5.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 02:00 pm