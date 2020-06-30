App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 02:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Katwa Udyog Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.20 crore, down 35.68% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Katwa Udyog are:

Net Sales at Rs 17.20 crore in March 2020 down 35.68% from Rs. 26.75 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.64 crore in March 2020 down 252.64% from Rs. 3.04 crore in March 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.67 crore in March 2020 down 29.37% from Rs. 10.86 crore in March 2019.

Katwa Udyog shares closed at 37.55 on June 26, 2020 (BSE)

Katwa Udyog
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations17.2116.0426.75
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations17.2116.0426.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials6.205.275.55
Purchase of Traded Goods0.801.824.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.661.773.03
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.870.830.92
Depreciation2.872.902.31
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.681.212.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.462.228.21
Other Income0.340.100.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.802.328.55
Interest5.723.874.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.92-1.554.10
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.92-1.554.10
Tax3.720.601.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.64-2.153.04
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.64-2.153.04
Equity Share Capital12.0012.005.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.18-3.435.96
Diluted EPS-3.18-3.435.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.18-3.435.96
Diluted EPS-3.18-3.435.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jun 30, 2020 02:00 pm

tags #Cement - Mini #Earnings First-Cut #Katwa Udyog #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.