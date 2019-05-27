Katwa Udyog Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 26.75 crore, up 57.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.75 crore in March 2019 up 57.38% from Rs. 17.00 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.04 crore in March 2019 up 167.23% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.86 crore in March 2019 up 387% from Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2018.

Katwa Udyog EPS has increased to Rs. 5.96 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.15 in March 2018.

Katwa Udyog shares closed at 50.35 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -27.76% returns over the last 6 months and -58.58% over the last 12 months.