Katwa Udyog Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.72 crore, up 87.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.72 crore in June 2021 up 87.02% from Rs. 14.29 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.20 crore in June 2021 up 2041.48% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.57 crore in June 2021 up 29.67% from Rs. 7.38 crore in June 2020.

Katwa Udyog EPS has increased to Rs. 4.33 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2020.

Katwa Udyog shares closed at 56.85 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 53.44% returns over the last 6 months and 87.31% over the last 12 months.