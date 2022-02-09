Katwa Udyog Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.97 crore, up 22.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.97 crore in December 2021 up 22.02% from Rs. 22.93 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2021 up 160.9% from Rs. 2.64 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.51 crore in December 2021 up 64.25% from Rs. 5.79 crore in December 2020.

Katwa Udyog EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.20 in December 2020.

Katwa Udyog shares closed at 56.35 on February 08, 2022 (BSE)