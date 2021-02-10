Katwa Udyog Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 22.93 crore, up 42.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.93 crore in December 2020 up 42.96% from Rs. 16.04 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.64 crore in December 2020 down 22.83% from Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.79 crore in December 2020 up 10.92% from Rs. 5.22 crore in December 2019.

Katwa Udyog shares closed at 37.50 on February 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 23.56% returns over the last 6 months and 15.38% over the last 12 months.