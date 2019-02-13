Katwa Udyog Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 14.06 crore, up 113.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.06 crore in December 2018 up 113.81% from Rs. 6.58 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.62 crore in December 2018 down 154.27% from Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.27 crore in December 2018 up 7737.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2017.

Katwa Udyog shares closed at 50.00 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -50.74% returns over the last 6 months and -70.59% over the last 12 months.