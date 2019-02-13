Katwa Udyog Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 14.06 crore, up 113.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Katwa Udyog are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.06 crore in December 2018 up 113.81% from Rs. 6.58 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.62 crore in December 2018 down 154.27% from Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.27 crore in December 2018 up 7737.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2017.
Katwa Udyog shares closed at 50.00 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -50.74% returns over the last 6 months and -70.59% over the last 12 months.
|
|Katwa Udyog
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.06
|17.30
|6.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.06
|17.30
|6.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.98
|4.79
|3.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.84
|3.25
|1.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.03
|3.76
|-0.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|1.40
|Employees Cost
|0.84
|0.79
|0.44
|Depreciation
|2.37
|4.18
|1.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.14
|1.51
|0.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.86
|-0.98
|-1.43
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.03
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.90
|-0.95
|-1.39
|Interest
|4.68
|4.70
|1.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.78
|-5.65
|-2.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.78
|-5.65
|-2.60
|Tax
|5.84
|8.95
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.62
|-14.59
|-2.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.62
|-14.59
|-2.60
|Equity Share Capital
|5.12
|5.12
|5.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.92
|-28.48
|-5.08
|Diluted EPS
|-12.92
|-28.48
|-5.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.92
|-28.48
|-5.08
|Diluted EPS
|-12.92
|-28.48
|-5.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited