Katare Spinning Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.81 crore, up 1630.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.81 crore in September 2022 up 1630.68% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2022 down 74.58% from Rs. 2.76 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in September 2022 down 66.01% from Rs. 3.06 crore in September 2021.

Katare Spinning EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.70 in September 2021.

Katare Spinning shares closed at 296.65 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.53% returns over the last 6 months