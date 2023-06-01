English
    Katare Spinning Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.04 crore, up 7984.72% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Katare Spinning Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.04 crore in March 2023 up 7984.72% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2023 down 109.55% from Rs. 12.77 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 down 105.64% from Rs. 9.93 crore in March 2022.

    Katare Spinning shares closed at 240.20 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.97% returns over the last 6 months and -27.66% over the last 12 months.

    Katare Spinning Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.041.43-0.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.041.43-0.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.931.230.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.22--0.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.060.05
    Depreciation0.360.340.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.390.525.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.93-0.71-6.30
    Other Income0.010.0115.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.92-0.709.23
    Interest0.130.00-3.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.05-0.7012.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.05-0.7012.77
    Tax0.17----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.22-0.7012.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.22-0.7012.77
    Equity Share Capital2.852.852.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.28-2.4644.82
    Diluted EPS-4.28-2.4644.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.28-2.4644.82
    Diluted EPS-4.28-2.4644.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Katare Spinning #Katare Spinning Mills #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 09:44 am