Katare Spinning Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.04 crore, up 7984.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Katare Spinning Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.04 crore in March 2023 up 7984.72% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2023 down 109.55% from Rs. 12.77 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 down 105.64% from Rs. 9.93 crore in March 2022.
Katare Spinning shares closed at 240.20 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.97% returns over the last 6 months and -27.66% over the last 12 months.
|Katare Spinning Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.04
|1.43
|-0.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.04
|1.43
|-0.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.93
|1.23
|0.10
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.22
|--
|0.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.06
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.36
|0.34
|0.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.39
|0.52
|5.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.93
|-0.71
|-6.30
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|15.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.92
|-0.70
|9.23
|Interest
|0.13
|0.00
|-3.55
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.05
|-0.70
|12.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.05
|-0.70
|12.77
|Tax
|0.17
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.22
|-0.70
|12.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.22
|-0.70
|12.77
|Equity Share Capital
|2.85
|2.85
|2.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.28
|-2.46
|44.82
|Diluted EPS
|-4.28
|-2.46
|44.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.28
|-2.46
|44.82
|Diluted EPS
|-4.28
|-2.46
|44.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited