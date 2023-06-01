Katare Spinning Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.04 crore, up 7984.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.04 crore in March 2023 up 7984.72% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2023 down 109.55% from Rs. 12.77 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 down 105.64% from Rs. 9.93 crore in March 2022.

Katare Spinning shares closed at 240.20 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.97% returns over the last 6 months and -27.66% over the last 12 months.