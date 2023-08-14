English
    Katare Spinning Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, down 56.1% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Katare Spinning Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in June 2023 down 56.1% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 up 28.95% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 up 160% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

    Katare Spinning shares closed at 261.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.75% returns over the last 6 months and -25.85% over the last 12 months.

    Katare Spinning Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.353.040.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.353.040.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--2.930.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.22-0.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.070.06
    Depreciation0.340.360.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.160.390.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.21-0.93-0.33
    Other Income--0.010.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.21-0.92-0.29
    Interest0.000.130.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.21-1.05-0.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.21-1.05-0.29
    Tax--0.17--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.21-1.22-0.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.21-1.22-0.29
    Equity Share Capital2.852.852.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.73-4.28-1.02
    Diluted EPS-0.73-4.28-1.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.73-4.28-1.02
    Diluted EPS-0.73-4.28-1.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 pm

