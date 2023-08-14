Katare Spinning Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, down 56.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in June 2023 down 56.1% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 up 28.95% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 up 160% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

Katare Spinning shares closed at 261.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.75% returns over the last 6 months and -25.85% over the last 12 months.