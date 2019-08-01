Katare Spinning Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9.40 crore, up 21.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.40 crore in June 2019 up 21.56% from Rs. 7.74 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2019 up 103.26% from Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2019 up 71.43% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2018.

Katare Spinning EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.28 in June 2018.

Katare Spinning shares closed at 9.20 on February 06, 2019 (BSE)