 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Katare Spinning Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore, up 75.67% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Katare Spinning Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore in December 2022 up 75.67% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2022 down 237.85% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 down 500% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

Katare Spinning Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.43 1.81 0.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.43 1.81 0.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.23 1.70 0.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.06 0.06 0.07
Depreciation 0.34 0.34 0.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.52 0.21 0.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.71 -0.50 -0.13
Other Income 0.01 1.21 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.70 0.70 -0.13
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.70 0.70 -0.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.70 0.70 -0.21
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.70 0.70 -0.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.70 0.70 -0.21
Equity Share Capital 2.85 2.85 2.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.46 2.47 -0.73
Diluted EPS -2.46 2.47 -0.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.46 2.47 -0.73
Diluted EPS -2.46 2.47 -0.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited