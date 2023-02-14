Katare Spinning Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore, up 75.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Katare Spinning Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore in December 2022 up 75.67% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2022 down 237.85% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 down 500% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.
Katare Spinning shares closed at 240.00 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.81% returns over the last 6 months and 106.63% over the last 12 months.
|Katare Spinning Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.43
|1.81
|0.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.43
|1.81
|0.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.23
|1.70
|0.38
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.06
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.34
|0.34
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.52
|0.21
|0.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.71
|-0.50
|-0.13
|Other Income
|0.01
|1.21
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.70
|0.70
|-0.13
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.70
|0.70
|-0.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.70
|0.70
|-0.21
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.70
|0.70
|-0.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.70
|0.70
|-0.21
|Equity Share Capital
|2.85
|2.85
|2.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.46
|2.47
|-0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-2.46
|2.47
|-0.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.46
|2.47
|-0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-2.46
|2.47
|-0.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited