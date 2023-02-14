Katare Spinning Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore, up 75.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore in December 2022 up 75.67% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2022 down 237.85% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 down 500% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

Katare Spinning shares closed at 240.00 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.81% returns over the last 6 months and 106.63% over the last 12 months.