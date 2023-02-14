English
    Katare Spinning Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore, up 75.67% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Katare Spinning Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore in December 2022 up 75.67% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2022 down 237.85% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 down 500% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

    Katare Spinning shares closed at 240.00 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.81% returns over the last 6 months and 106.63% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.431.810.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.431.810.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.231.700.38
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.060.07
    Depreciation0.340.340.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.520.210.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.71-0.50-0.13
    Other Income0.011.210.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.700.70-0.13
    Interest0.000.000.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.700.70-0.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.700.70-0.21
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.700.70-0.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.700.70-0.21
    Equity Share Capital2.852.852.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.462.47-0.73
    Diluted EPS-2.462.47-0.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.462.47-0.73
    Diluted EPS-2.462.47-0.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

