Katare Spinning Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore, up 208.2% Y-o-Y

January 13, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Katare Spinning Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore in December 2021 up 208.2% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021 up 68.8% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021 up 127.27% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2020.

Katare Spinning shares closed at 62.15 on January 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 245.28% returns over the last 6 months

Close
Katare Spinning Mills
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations0.810.100.26
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.810.100.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods0.38--0.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.17
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.070.060.06
Depreciation0.220.220.22
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.285.940.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.13-6.12-0.55
Other Income0.008.960.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.132.84-0.55
Interest0.080.080.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.212.76-0.67
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.212.76-0.67
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.212.76-0.67
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.212.76-0.67
Equity Share Capital2.852.852.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.739.70-0.23
Diluted EPS-0.739.70-0.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.739.70-0.23
Diluted EPS-0.739.70-0.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Katare Spinning #Katare Spinning Mills #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
first published: Jan 13, 2022 09:13 am

