Katare Spinning Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore, up 208.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore in December 2021 up 208.2% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021 up 68.8% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021 up 127.27% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2020.

Katare Spinning shares closed at 62.15 on January 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 245.28% returns over the last 6 months