Kashyap Tele Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 7.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 7.37% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 70.45% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Kashyap Tele EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2021.

Kashyap Tele shares closed at 2.39 on November 07, 2022 (BSE)