    Kashyap Tele Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 3.75% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kashyap Tele-Medicines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 3.75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 99.74% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 92.31% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

    Kashyap Tele shares closed at 1.45 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -33.18% returns over the last 6 months

    Kashyap Tele-Medicines
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.040.050.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.040.050.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.020.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.030.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.010.00-0.13
    Other Income--0.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.010.00-0.13
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.010.00-0.13
    Exceptional Items-----1.62
    P/L Before Tax-0.010.00-1.76
    Tax0.000.00-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.000.00-1.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.000.00-1.75
    Equity Share Capital4.774.774.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.00-0.37
    Diluted EPS-----0.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.00-0.37
    Diluted EPS-----0.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

