Kashyap Tele Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 3.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 3.75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 99.74% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 92.31% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

Kashyap Tele shares closed at 1.45 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -33.18% returns over the last 6 months