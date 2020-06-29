Kashyap Tele Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 11.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2020 down 11.19% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 down 2120% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2019.

Kashyap Tele shares closed at 0.68 on March 03, 2015 (BSE)