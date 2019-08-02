Kashyap Tele Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 0% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kashyap Tele-Medicines are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in June 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2019 down 50.42% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2019 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2018.
Kashyap Tele shares closed at 0.68 on March 03, 2015 (BSE)
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 2, 2019 04:28 pm