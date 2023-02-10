Kashyap Tele Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 6.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 6.9% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 93.88% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.