Kashyap Tele Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 6.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 6.9% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 93.88% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Kashyap Tele EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.

Kashyap Tele shares closed at 2.12 on February 06, 2023 (BSE)